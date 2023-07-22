LOL! Kathryn Bernardo Has The *Funniest* Comment On Chie Filomeno’s Cosmo Cover

Fact: Chie Filomeno is one stunning star! The actress, who opened up about her life as a breadwinner and defying stereotypes with plastic surgery enhancements in our July cover story, wowed netizens with her sexy look, including her celebrity friends!

Her co-star in the upcoming movie A Very Good Girl Kathryn Bernardo had the ~funniest~ comment on her cover shoot pics, albeit made in good light, ofc. “Makapaglaba nga din,” Kath wrote, alluding to the washing machine and laundry props in one layout. LOL!

In the exclusive interview with Cosmo, Chie couldn’t hide her excitement towards her upcoming project with Kathryn, especially since it’s the first time she’s showcasing her comedic chops. “Eto kasi yung first time ko na mag-comedy talaga. And ‘di ko in-expect na may comedic timing pala ako according to everyone from the set. Sabi nila, ‘Ay t**g ina Chie, tawang tawa kami sayo.’ So natimpla ko yung gusto nila. Kasi may certain gusto silang quality sa character. So I studied my character really well, siyempre I wanna deliver also, katrabaho natin si Kathryn and Ms. Dolly and Direk Petersen,” she said.

We can’t wait to watch you on the big screen, Kath and Chie!