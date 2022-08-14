Kathryn Bernardo Had The Cutest Insta Stories As She Fangirled Over Marian Rivera

Kathryn Bernardo recently posted a series of Instagram Stories where she fangirled over Cosmo.ph August 2022 cover girl, Marian Rivera!

Marian, who turned 38 on August 12, had a glamorous floral-themed birthday party that was attended by A-list celebs such as Kyline Alcantara, Mavy Legaspi, Sofia Andres, and Kathryn, to name a few.

In an Instagram Stories post on August 14, Kathryn posted throwback photos with Marian:

Kathryn shared a photo from Marian's birthday as she wrote, "Most beautiful birthday girl vs. me trying to hide my kilig face."

Sofia also posted a selfie with Kathryn and Marian and captioned the post with three floral emojis.

ICYDK, Kathryn once played a younger version of Marian's character, Jenny, in the 2010 remake of the K-drama Endless Love. It's also not the first time that Kathryn expressed her admiration for Marian. In 2017, Kathryn was one of the very first celebs to post a comment on Marian's gorgeous headshot posted by celebrity makeup artist, Juan Sarte. Kathryn posted, "She's so perfect, Tito Juan!"

BECAUSE WE'RE SO HERE FOR KATHRYN'S FANGIRL MOMENTS:

Aww, Kathryn Bernardo Is Also Fangirling Over Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin's Wedding!

Kathryn Bernardo Reunited With Julia Montes And Our *Fangirl Hearts* Are So Kilig

