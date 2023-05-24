OMG, Kathryn Bernardo Is *Nominated* Alongside Song Joong Ki At The 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards

Kathryn Bernardo is soaring higher than ever! The former teen queen has earned a nomination at the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards, with no less than the likes of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki as her fellow nominees.

The award-giving body announced its list of nominees on May 22, spanning esteemed actors from countries including South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, and Taiwan. The 27-year-old actress is the sole nominee from the Philippines.

Kathryn’s fellow nominees include Hallyu stars Song Hye Kyo (The Glory), Song Joong Ki (Reborn Rich), Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo), Lee Je Hoon (Taxi Driver), and Yoon Ah (Big Mouth).

Meanwhile, Chinese stars received three nominations with former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin, Meteor Garden 2018 star Wang He Di (a.k.a. Dylan Wang), and his Love Between Fairy and Devil co-star Shuxin Yu. Other international celebrities that received a nod in the category included Thailand’s Nichkhun of K-pop band 2PM, Japan’s Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Kento Yamazaki, and Taiwan’s Vivian Sung.

The category winner will be determined through fan votes, which will run from June 15 to July 14 on the app Idolchamp. The awarding ceremony will be held on September 21 in Seoul, South Korea.

However, this isn’t the first time a Filipino star got a well-deserved nod from the Seoul International Awards’ award-giving body. The He’s Into Her lead actress Belle Mariano received the sought-after Outstanding Asian Star title in 2022. Previous Filipinos who bagged a trophy from the Korean award show include Dingdong Dantes, Alden Richards, and Dennis Trillo.

Best of luck to Kathryn and the rest of the nominees!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.