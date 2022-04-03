Kaye Abad Reveals Plans Of Returning To Acting: 'Actually, I never left'

Kaye Abad has been mostly out of the limelight, last appearing in the 2019 teleserye Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit. The actress, whose memorable role includes playing Eds in Tabing Ilog, has been enjoying the simple and laid-back life in Cebu with her husband Paul Jake Castillo, and their two kids, Joaquin and Inigo.

Appearing in Francine Diaz's vlog uploaded on April 2, Kaye talked to Francine about her plans of returning to acting, how she handles bashers, and more.

When asked if she has plans of returning to the glitzy world of showbiz, Kaye said, "Actually, I never left. Siguro nagpahinga lang because priority ko is mag-baby muna because I'm not getting any younger. So, palakihin ko muna yung mga bata then, I will, for sure, go back because nami-miss ko na talaga yung acting."

Kaye shared that her youngest, Inigo, is turning seven months and said, "I'm not sure if I can do like a full-time serye because that means I would have to say in Manila for three to six months. So, siguro like guesting [only]."

Kaye also talked about the dream role that she’d like to play. Kaye told Francine, "Lagi ko 'tong sinasabi, gusto ko maging role, maging pipi. That's very challenging because kailangan mong ma-express ang gusto niyang sabihin without saying the lines. Mata lang, facial expression, yun lang."

Kaye went on to say that she's done various roles such as a mistress, an original wife, and even a kontrabida.

Kaye also gave Francine some acting tips: "Noong naging kontrabida ako, mediyo kinabahan talaga ako because they told me I really have to reinvent myself." She continued, "Kailangan ko talaga i-aral the way I thought, the way I move, kailangan mo talaga lumabas sa totoong ikaw. Maraming artista ngayon na nahihiya or natatakot pumangit on-screen. Huwag kang ma-conscious kasi that will hold na pagiging natural mo na actress."

