KC Concepcion Spent A *Dreamy* Weekend In The French Countryside With Her Pinoy-Swiss BF

Could there be anything more idyllic than a day in the charming French countryside?

That's how KC Concepcion spent an entire weekend, with her Pinoy-Swiss boyfriend, Mike Wüthrich, in tow.

In an IG reel uploaded on August 13, Saturday (Philippine time), KC shared her dreamy experience in rural France, sipping wine, baking cakes, and enjoying the storybook-like towns.

"In case you were wondering," the actress-turned-entrepreneur wrote. "This time last week, I took a European train to make time for dear friends in France—and to get my hands on fresh figue & homemade pavlova, of course! Here’s how I spent the weekend. #TheKCDiariesEUROPE2023 #EuropeanSummer"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KC ~ also, KRISTINA. (@kristinaconcepcion)

In a separate video upload, KC shared more clips from her weekend, featuring croissants, seashells, and coffee.

"Bonjour, loves! Escaping back to the enchanting French countryside was a dream! Buttery croissants, good company, homemade French meals, basking in the sun with our Hermès summer scarves. Here are snippets of the 'joie de vivre' that only France—and spending time with people dear to you - can offer. #TheKCDiariesEUROPE2023 #EuropeanSummer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KC ~ also, KRISTINA. (@kristinaconcepcion)

KC appeared to have gone IG official with Mike in March 2023, wherein she shared a video of her day in a beauty clinic, featuring a man (whose face she did not show) getting one of her heart-shaped chocolates.

KC's caption for her post was, "Nope, you're not stealing my heart!"

On her post, Mike commented, "You stole mine, though."

We're watching KC's French countryside weekend reel on repeat!

