KC Concepcion Speaks Up On Issue That She *Unfollowed* Her Step-Dad Kiko Pangilinan And Half-Sister Frankie

In an era where celebrities' lives are so *intertwined* with their online presence, even the smallest changes in their social media accounts can’t escape eagle-eyed netizens. Case in point: rumors that showbiz royalty KC Concepcion unfollowed her step-dad Kiko Pangilinan and half-sister Frankie Pangilinan recently went viral.

In a recent interview, however, the Asian Persuasion actress decided to address the issue.

"Kapag showbiz po talaga, 'no, parang lumalaki. Hindi naman po masama na magkaroon ng time na meron kayong inu-unfollow or ifa-follow. Mahirap lang po talaga kapag showbiz yung family, talagang lahat pinupuna," she stated, highlighting the scrutiny that showbiz families are often subjected to.

KC further emphasized that no family is immune to imperfections and disagreements. “Like I said, may mga complicated po talaga sa blended family. Hindi po kami perpekto and hindi po laging kailangang perfect. Wala naman po akong gustong ikwento pa apart from the fact na, ako I just want peace of mind, I want to be happy, I want my family to be happy," she shared.

Despite the speculation surrounding her relationship with her family, KC emphasized that she maintains a close bond with her half-siblings.

“Ginagawa ko ang lahat para maging mabuting anak, maging mabuting ate. Kahit po yung mga half-sisters ko na hindi ko na po kasama sa bahay, pilit kong maging close kami,” she said. “Very close ako sa mga half-sisters at half-brothers ko, I just think na may mga moments na wala na akong control.”