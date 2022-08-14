KC Montero Defends Alex Gonzaga Amid The 'Calling Out' Issue With Matteo Guidicelli

KC Montero has come to the defense of Alex Gonzaga amid the whole "calling out" controversy with Matteo Guidicelli. KC, Alex, and Matteo are co-hosts of the noontime program, Tropang LOL.

A snippet of the show quickly went viral on August 11, Thursday, with netizens sharing their negative reactions.

In the clips making their rounds online, Matteo turns to Alex and says, "May konting mensahe lang po ako sa mga tropang LOL, especially sa 'yo, Alex."

"Alex—puwedeng dramatic music konti diyan? May mensahe—napanaginipan ko 'to kagabi; sabi ko sa sarili ko, nag-pray ako. 'Lex, tigilan na natin pagbiro sa mga asawa natin dahil mga ex na 'yan e, tapos na 'yan. Maawa naman tayo kay Konsehal at sa asawa ko dahil kagabi umiiyak na talaga 'ko dahil sa 'yo."

Alex: "Bakit ka umiyak [dahil] sa 'kin? Ano naman ang ginawa—"

Matteo: "Nasasaktan ako para sa asawa ko, tigilan na natin. Pag-usapan na lang—at siyempre sa stress din, yung editor natin diyan sa taas. So tropang LOL, i-respeto natin mga asawa natin."

Netizens pointed out how in previous episodes, Alex would joke about their exes Maja Salvador and Kean Cipriano. Alex also occasionally pranks her husband, councilor Mikee Morada, in her YouTube vlogs.

In one of KC's tweets on August 12, Friday, he pointed out that the videos that spread were cut and did not include Matteo's punchline. He also noted that Alex was being unfairly bashed because of it.

"So here’s the video in its entirety, clearly it was a joke from the beginning," KC wrote. "It was a prank but unfortunately some edited the video. Meanwhile, Alex Gonzaga is being bashed [because of] this."

Here's the continuation of Matteo's spiel in the full video from KC's tweet:

"Mag-usap na lang tayo tungkol sa...kuko mo!"

Matteo has since clarified in an interview with News5 that the video had indeed been cut, resulting in the misinterpretation of his message to Alex.

“There’s a lot of people that say negative things about her," Matteo said. "I just want to clear the air and everything. Tropang LOL is an entertainment show and clips were coming out, naputol siya, without the punchline in the end, e, na 'Let’s joke around your toenails, Alex.”

Watch the full clip here:

