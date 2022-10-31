KD Estrada On His PBB Journey With Alexa Ilacad: ‘Because of you, I feel like a big winner’

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada have truly come a long way. From meeting at the Pinoy Big Brother house to being one of the most popular Gen Z love teams today, it’s undeniable that the two are *just* getting started.

In a recent vlog, the KDLex tandem looked back on their journey at the PBB house and were in awe of how far they’ve come. It may have only been a year, but the real-life couple has already achieved some of the biggest milestones in their careers.

“PBB changed our lives. I gained some and I lost some, which is how life works. It was a roller coaster journey, especially after. I’m thankful for the people I’ve met, the people that supported us, pinaglaban ako, pinaglaban si KD,” says Alexa.

KD continued, “It’s been a year but you guys are still stronger than ever, and I really do appreciate that a lot.”

If there’s one thing KD learned after PBB, it’s how to make ~better~ decisions. “Time flies so fast. But you know, we make better decisions now,” he says, emphasizing how thankful he was that even though he wasn’t declared the Big Winner, he was able to meet Alexa. “Because of you, I feel like a big winner.”

“I never really came to win, but I already feel like a winner. This is the best prize,” Alexa added. Aww! We’re so, so proud of you two!

You can watch Alexa’s vlog here:

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

