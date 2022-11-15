Whoa! KD Estrada And Alexa Ilacad Are Set To Star In The Upcoming Stage Play ‘Walang Aray’

You guys, KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are set to fulfill yet another milestone in their career as a love team, as they will *officially* star in the musical theater production Walang Aray!

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) confirmed the amazing news on Facebook. “KAMAY SA DIBDIB! IHANDA NA ANG MGA PUSO! Dahil narito na ang bagong tambalan sa tanghalan! The Hottest Musical Pair and Breakthrough Loveteam of 2022, KDLex, takes on the live stage!”

According to PETA, KD will play the role of Tenyong, while Alexa will portray Tenyong’s beautiful and talented leading lady, Julia. Walang Aray is an adaptation of Severino Reyes’ classic zarzuela Walang Sugat, and was dubbed as “fiercely irreverent, ferociously clever, and seriously hilarious farce” when it was first shown in 2019. It was written by Rody Vera and directed by Ian Segarra, featuring original music from Vince Lim. Wow!

You can watch KD and Alexa perform live at the PETA Theater Center in February 2023. Can’t wait!

