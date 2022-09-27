Khalil Ramos Took The ~*Dreamiest*~ Photos Of Gabbi Garcia During Their Trip To California

Who doesn't love a little time away with their special someone? Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia and her beau Khalil Ramos went on their first unchaperoned ~couple trip~ out of the country. The two took off for a little getaway to some of California's top destinations and shared snippets of their adventure on Instagram.

Khalil proved to be an amazing IG boyfriend, capturing Gabbi in the most beautiful photos. We can’t get enough of the aesthetic! Curious about how they spent their trip together? Take a look at their dreamy photos below!

All the Breathtaking Places Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos Visited in California:

1. The pair walked around Grand Avenue, a popular street in California lined with concert venues and museums.

Instagram/gabbi

2. A California visit isn’t complete without a trip to Disneyland. Here’s Gabbi and Khalil’s mandatory ~touristy couple shot~ in front of the amusement park’s iconic castle. These two are super cute, and they know it!

Instagram/gabbi

3. Gabbi posed for a few pics at the famous Venice Beach. The white dress, cute sunnies, and the palm trees in the background? *chef’s kiss*

Instagram/gabbi

4. The couple also visited Yucca Valley, a beautiful spot with a lot of history and is close to the Joshua Tree National Park. She rocked a simple but edgy look in front of this colorful mural.

Instagram/gabbi

5. Here’s another dreamy shot by Khalil with Gabbi posing in front of the iconic Joshua Tree in the background.

Instagram/gabbi

6. If you’re planning to visit the Getty Center, you can take a stunning photo with Los Angeles’ scenic view. We’re obsessed!

Instagram/gabbi

7. Of course, you can’t miss Hollywood when you’re in California. The comfy clothes, the architecture, and the clear blue sky made for the most aesthetic shot!

Instagram/gabbi

Our favorite part is that not only was Khalil great at capturing the beauty of California’s tourist spots, he was also able to highlight Gabbi's style, beautiful features, and stunning smile. Talk about being the perfect IG boyfriend!

We hope that these two will continue exploring more places together. We’re totally looking forward to seeing more of their breathtaking photos!

