Kim Chiu Addresses Fans’ Concerns That She Deserves *Better Treatment* From ABS-CBN

It’s no secret that Kim Chiu is a true-blue Kapamilya. Having started her career on the network’s hit reality show Pinoy Big Brother in 2006, the actress has stayed in ABS-CBN’s roster of talents for 16 years now, starring in 20 movies and over 50 TV shows.

With her impressive loyalty and bankable talent, the Multimedia Idol’s fans aired their frustrations on Twitter about Kim deserving *better treatment* from her network. When behind-the-scenes photos of ABS-CBN’s Christmas Special 2022 went viral on social media, one of Kim’s supporters said, “Finally, nasa center at focal point si Kim. Dapat lang naman considering her years and stature at ABS-CBN and Star Magic. Salamat naman binigyan niyo rin ng importansya si Kim.”

Twitter/ABSCBN

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Twitter

Another supporter also said that it’s “unfair” knowing “her contributions to the network,” to which Kim replied: “It is what it is.”

Twitter

Watch now

Talks about her billing and stature in the network were all over social media when another fan tweeted an ABC-CBN production writer claiming that they allegedly have ~favoritism~ when picking out talents. The netizen continued, “Sana i-consider mo lahat ng factors bago ka mag-decide sa billing, such as popularity, bankability, achievements, and years of service.”

However, the actress decided to end the issue with a reply saying that she’s “grateful” to ABS-CBN for the opportunities over the years.

“I think billing is not as important, di rin naman lalaki [talent fee] mo if ikaw yung una, huli, or gitna. Basta’t may trabaho ako, okay na po ako dun,” she says. “Salamat sa ABS-CBN sa mga opportunities na binibigay nila sa akin. Kahit saan nila ako ilagay okay lang naman po sa akin. Still grateful.”

Twitter/prinsesachinita

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



READ MORE HERE:

We Love All The Details Of Kim Chiu's ~*Upgraded*~ Artista Van

Kim Chiu Gets Emotional As She Launches Her Handbag Business: 'I have something I can call my own'

Kim Chiu Says She’s Not In A Rush To Marry Her ‘Mr. Right’ Xian Lim