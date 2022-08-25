Kim Chiu On ~Funding~ Her Pilot Brother’s Education: ‘Nakakaproud. Para na rin akong nanay’

#RelationshipGoals might be a thing, but #SiblingGoals is a great aspirational tag as well! Case in point: Kim Chiu and her siblings, who have an undeniable close bond. The actress, who celebrated her 32nd birthday this year, was greeted with the best gift she could ever ask for: a long overdue family reunion!

On Instagram, she shared a snippet of the moment, which happened for the first time in eight years.

"Never felt this complete. The last time I remembered na kumpleto kami was when my mama died, ngayon lang kami nabuo kasama si Papa in one photo.

Reliving nostalgic memories with her sibs, she shared, “When we were talking about our younger years...What a life it has been. It helped us become who we are now, from walang matirhan, walang pang-tuition, walang pagkain, nag-aagawan pa sa ulam, sa damit, sa school things, and a lot more!!!!

"Looking back nag-aasaran kami now na naluluha na natatawa. Hahaha it feels amazing! LIFE IS INDEED FULL OF SURPRISES!!! LIFE IS CRAZY BEAUTIFUL! I am thankful for the gift of family that I have.”

A few days after on Its Showtime, Kim also shared that she made the most out of their family vacation since her brother is flying back to Canada, too.

"Kasi ’yung kapatid ko, uuwi na siya ng Canada. So binonding ko muna siya nang very hard. Yes [siya ’yung piloto]. Siyempre nakaka-proud. Para na rin akong nanay no’n, eh."

In another episode of the noontime show, somebody opened up that being a pilot is hard. To which Kim replied, "At saka mahirap magpa-aral ng piloto!". John, Kim’s brother, graduated from flying school in 2018. He is now a licensed pilot in Canada.

Known as a breadwinner to her family, Kim had the most inspiring message: "Kahit ano pa ’yan, family is always our number priority. ’Yun ang nagbibigay sa atin ng inspirasyon to keep on going. At ang pamilya, hindi tayo tatalikuran kahit ano pa ang sinasabi sa atin ng ibang tao. Family is always behind us whatever happens…Let’s all love our family."

