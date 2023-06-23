ICYDK, Kim Chiu Has A Building In Cagayan De Oro As One Of Her Big Real Estate Investments

Kim Chiu prides herself in investing her hard-earned money wisely. After 17 years in showbiz, she has been able to purchase several properties, including her Quezon City home, a condo unit, and a vacation home for her family.

Kim's condo unit PHOTO: Kim Chiu YouTube



But not everyone knows that the actress also owns a commercial building in Cagayan de Oro. This was revealed during a media con where Kim was launched as an endorser of Sisters, a sanitary napkin brand.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It was Aileen Choi Go, Megasoft's vice president for sales and marketing, who narrated how Kim acquired the property. "Meron isa pang common sa amin. Puwede ko ikuwento o huwag na lang?" said Aileen, who asked for Kim's permission before sharing her story.

Aileen continued, "There's this building, maganda yung location, puno na siya, marami nang nagli-lease. Sabi ng dad, maganda bilhin kasi nasa viable location. "So, siyempre nag-inquire na kami. Alam ko na merong iba na interested sa property. Di ko na alam na siya.

"Kung alam ko na siya, e, di sana tinawagan ko na lang siya, 'Huwag mo bilhin iyan kasi ako gustong bumili niyan.' Eventually, nabili niya."

Kim purchased the building as an investment. Grinning, Kim explained, "May tita kasi ako dun. Alam mo naman ang Chinese-Chinese kunsaan-saan napupunta."

In the same media con, Kim was also asked about her new vacation home, which she unveiled just last month. Situated in a location where Kim can enjoy a cooler weather, it's a three-storey house with a pool overlooking a nice view of what appears to be a mountainside neighborhood.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

"Isa po talaga sa pangarap ko magkaroon ng vacation house. Para na rin sa papa ko kasi parang kailangan niya ng fresh air," said the 33-year-old actress. "And para na rin sa family ko. Lahat naman ng ginagawa ko para sa family ko.

"Gusto ko ng something new to remind myself. Araw-araw tayo nagtatrabaho. Para ma-inspire pa ako to work hard. Masarap kasi na nakikita mo yung isang bagay na napaghirapan mo."

Kim's new vacation home "sa malamig na lugar" PHOTO: Kim Chiu Instagram

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Humble Beginnings

Kim acknowledged that she has indeed come a long way from being an "NPA" or someone with no permanent address to a big star who earns more than enough to provide for her family.

Recalling her life before show business, Kim related, "Iba-iba kasi yung school ko. Napadpad na ako sa GenSan, Cebu, CDO, Mindoro. Umabot ako ng Zamboanga, Tacloban, Ormoc. Kung saan-saan ako napupunta. Napapagod na kami magkakapatid kasi iba-iba nagpapaaral sa amin.

"So, yearly, summer, April to May, hindi kami sigurado ng mga kapatid ko, 'Sino mag-i-sponsor sa atin?' Saan tayo titira?' NPA kami, no permanent address.

"Nung time na yun, parang ang hirap. 'Makakapag-aral pa ba tayo? Makakapag-aral pa ba ako this year or hindi? May mag-i-sponsor ba sa amin o wala?'

"Yun ang fear namin every year. Kaya nung nagka-work na ako, 'Kahit mag-private [schools] na kayo, ok lang.'"

Kim went on to say that those difficult years of her childhood were a valuable lesson for her to take good care of her earnings. "Siguro kasi alam ko na yung feeling ng walang pera. So alam ko kung paano ko itago talaga at ipunin talaga dahil ayoko na bumalik sa panahon na walang-wala talaga kami.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Parang alam ko yung feeling ng wala, alam ko rin feeling ng meron. Kaya I worked really hard for myself and for my family.

"And ayoko na makabalik dun. Sino ba naman may gusto? Nandito ka na, tapos biglang mahuhulog ka uli sa wala. Hindi na ako babalik dun."