Kim Chiu Has A Gentle Reminder Amid Surge In COVID Cases In The Philippines

Kim Chiu had a reminder for her 11 million Instagram followers as the actress posted a reminder to keep safe amid rising COVID cases in the country.

Posted on January 8, Kim asked, "How's your first week of 2022?"

"For me, some of my friends, loved ones are infected by #omicron," she shared. "I hope and pray that this will be the beginning of the end. Keep safe everyone, #BawalLumabas [ng] bahay muna, pahinga from all the parties and vacation that we had."

Kim said in her post that we should use the time to plan for the year ahead. "Take this time to reflect, reset, eat healthy, exercise, drink your vitamins and plan for the rest of the days of 2022," she wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

The Kapamilya actress added, "If you have any of the symptoms, please isolate na kaagad para 'di mahawa yung mga kasama niyo sa bahay. More than anything, we really have to be responsible. Kaya natin 'to."

Kim said that her photo has nothing to do with her post and she just wanted to post her OOTD. It definitely caught our attention!

As of January 9, the Department of Health reported a new all-time high for COVID-19 infections, logging at 28,707 new cases, which raises the country's total to 2,965,447 with active cases now over 128,000.

Stay home, stay safe!