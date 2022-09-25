Kim Chiu Opens Up About Being The Family's Breadwinner At 16: 'Kinuha ko nalang din yung responsibilidad'

Kim Chiu recently opened up about becoming her family's sole provider at the tender age of 16. Kim, who rose to fame as the winner of Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition 1 in 2006, revealed that she became her family's breadwinner the moment she stepped out of the PBB house.

In an episode of Magandang Buhay aired on September 23, Kim shared, "Kinuha ko nalang din yung responsibilidad na hindi namin alam kung saan kukunin yung financial, yung hindi kami hihingi sa tita."



"Wala naman nagsabi na, 'Kim, ikaw ang magbuhay sa amin,' 'Kim, ikaw magpaaral sa amin,' Kim recalled. "Parang aanhin ko 'tong pera? Meron naman akong money, wala naman akong bisyo. Para saan yung pera na binigay sa akin na nabigyan ako at a young age ng opportunity ni God, so para saan 'to, so shi-nare ko."

It's no secret that Kim financed her youngest brother's education, who recently graduated to become a pilot and is completing his hours to be able to fly a commercial aircraft. Kim said, "Pangarap niya talaga 'yun na maging pilot nung bata pa siya. Pero wala kaming enough na pang-aral niya na maging piloto kasi alam nating mahal 'yon. Pero ngayon, sa awa ng diyos, sa work ko, nadahan-dahan namin yung kagustuhan niyang maging pilot."

In a video message for Kim, her brother, John Paul said, "Sobrang salamat kasi hindi ka madamot as a person and as a sister kaya we really appreciate everything you did for the family, especially [for] me. Thank you for giving me a new life sa Canada, thank you for letting me prove to you na gusto ko maging piloto."

Also invited to appear alongside Kim were her siblings, Twinkle and William. Twinkle described Kim as being selfless, while William said that Kim is extremely helpful to the family. He added, "Kahit mediyo tagilid, nandoon pa rin siya, nagpapasalamat ako."

