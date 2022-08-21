We Found The *Exact* Tiny Home That Kim Chiu Rented In Florida–And It's Super Cute!

Following the positive feedback that Kim Chiu received from her first tiny home experience in San Francisco, California in 2019, the actress recently headed to Orlando, Florida for the second tiny home rental that she vlogged about on August 21.

Kim, who came from the "Star Magic Beyond The Stars Tour" in the US, was able to make time for a super quick side trip to Florida to experience and vlog about her second tiny home experience.

Kim said, "Dito sa Florida, naka-search ako sa Airbnb ng tiny house. This is my second tiny house na I've vlogged [about]. Nakita ko na nagustuhan niyo yung video ko about [the] tiny house and now I searched for another tiny house and I'm so excited for you guys to see it. Ako, na-excite talaga ako noong nakita ko siya sa website."

The actress gave a quick tour of the two-bedroom home that comes complete with a dining nook, a kitchen, a living area, a loft bedroom, one main bedroom, and a small bathroom. Despite the house being tiny, Kim noted the listing's high ceiling and the cozy but spacious interiors that were able to fit three people. Kim also chose to sleep in the loft bed by the kitchen.

The tiny home, which is listed on Airbnb with glowing reviews from previous guests, costs about P8,843 per night to rent and is located in a quiet RV park that features a community fire pit.



