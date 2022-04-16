We're Loving Kim Chiu's Vacay Pics In Thailand

Just like many celebs, Kim Chiu is making the most of the Holy Week break to take a much-deserved holiday.

The actress has been posting *beautiful* photos from her vacation in Thailand, and we're loving how much she's having fun so far.

Kim started posting her travel pics on Tuesday, featuring a photo on a rooftop with a breathtaking view of the Bangkok cityscape at night.

Kim revealed how the trip is her first international one in two years. It looks like her last trip was to Singapore to shoot scenes for the soap, Love Thy Woman.

Based on Kim's photos, it appears she spent the first few days in Bangkok before heading to the beach. She's been posting quotes about breaking free from stress and finding purpose in the captions.

“Rather than trying to force the outcome you want, look at how you can work with things the way they actually are.”

The trip appears to be therapeutic so far for Kim.

"Reset. Recharge. Reflect," she wrote in her photo riding a boat on Phi Phi Island.



We're looking forward to seeing more of her vacay pics!

