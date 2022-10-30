We Love All The Details Of Kim Chiu's ~*Upgraded*~ Artista Van

With long hours at tapings or photoshoots, it's a need for celebs to have a safe space where they can relax and let their hair down in between shoots. For A-list celebs like Kim Chiu, having an artista van is the answer.

On October 30, Kim premiered her newest vlog that took fans inside her newly-upgraded artista van. The actress, who chose to upgrade instead of buying a new vehicle explained that the van "saved" her when two gunmen fired at her van which left the actress "shaken." Kim shared, "'Di ko talaga binenta tong car na 'to kahit may nangyari sa aking hindi maganda. Pero si-nave niya naman niya ako e. Kaya 'di ko siya ibebenta."

Kim's van was upgraded by Atoy Llave of Atoy Customs whom Kim met through celeb friend Kris Aquino. Kim shared that ever since she became an actress, it was Atoy who has personalized her previous cars.

Kim's upgraded ride features comfy, reclinable seats, a smart mirror that also doubles as a vanity mirror, Alexa voice control, and customizable lights. It also has a pull-up bed for those long hours on the road and a spacious closet area at the back of the van.

In an interview with Atoy, Kim asked about the benefits of an artista van and Atoy shared, "Depende sa tao. Usually yung nagiging client namin nagpapagawa ng customized van. Ayaw nila ng regular layout which is very masikip. Kasi if you buy a van, ang daming upuan, hindi pala 'yun yung kailangan. Tulad mo, kailangan mo ng specialized kasi 'pag nasa taping ka, you want to have your own set up na komportable ka na hindi mo sinusunod yung gusto ng iba."

Watch Kim's vlog here:

