Kim Chiu And Xian Lim Enjoy A Beach Getaway For The Holidays

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim are spending the holidays basking under the sun.

The celeb couple took to IG to share their photos enjoying a beach getaway.

"Best gift I received is to be with you every day!" Kim wrote in her post, featuring touching clips of their vacation. "Thank you, @xianlimm #myalways."

Xian also posted a sweet message for Kim on IG:

"This Christmas, all I want is to hold you tight in my arms and whisper in your ear... 'I love you @chinitaprincess.'" Aww.

It looks like the last time Kim and Xian last went to the beach was in July, when Xian celebrated his birthday in Subic.

Kim and Xian have been dating for nine years already. In one of Xian's vlogs on his YouTube channel, the couple revealed that they first felt a spark while filming the 2011 series My Binondo Girl and that Xian had courted Kim for over a year.