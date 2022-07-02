Whoa, Kim Domingo Actually Camped Outside This Cubao Mall To Get Cha Eun Woo Fanmeet Tickets

If there's anything we've learned over the last few years, it's that celebs can be fangirls just like us, and they'll also go to amazing lengths to get a chance to meet their K-idols.

Take Kim Domingo, for instance, who actually camped outside a mall in Cubao to score tix to Cha Eun Woo's fan meeting! OMG.

The Kapuso actress took to Instagram to share her firsthand account of the scene outside that shopping center.

"Straight from work, no sleep, but it’s all good," Kim wrote in an IG post, where she stands amid a *massive* crowd of ticket-buyers.

Continue reading below ↓

Kim also shared some IG Stories to show just how *crazy* the amount of people were in the area.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

True Beauty star and K-pop idol Eun Woo's fan meeting was announced in mid-June, to the delight of his fans. The event, organized by DNM Entertainment, is entitled 2022 Just One 10 Minute.

Talk about true fangirl dedication, Kim!

MORE ON KIM DOMINGO:

Kim Domingo Says She Lost Followers on Social Media After Toning Down Her *Sexy* Image

Kim Domingo Says Her Late Bestie Is Actually 'The One That Got Away'

LOL, Check Out Alex Gonzaga's 'No Laughing Challenge' With Kim Chiu, Robi Domingo, And Melai Cantiveros