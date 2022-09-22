Yasss! Kim Jones Just Had The Most Epic Way To *Shut Down* Breakup Rumors With Jericho Rosales

Power couple Kim Jones and Jericho Rosales have been giving everyone heart-eyes ever since they got together—from looking ~flawless~ in their stylish couple outfits to unwaveringly supporting each other in their respective crafts! That’s why we couldn’t really blame the fans who were so affected when *rumors* about their possible breakup started circulating online.

When asked about the issue during an interview with Pep, Jericho seemingly avoided the question, replying with an “All right, guys. I love you! Thank you!” to the press.

Not to worry, though! Kim just silenced the rumor mill once and for all with her latest Instagram post, dedicating a sweet birthday greeting for her husband. “Birthday boy in his natural habitat. This year is yours, @jerichorosalesofficial,” she wrote, sharing a series of images featuring Echo at the beach.

Replying to his wife's sweet IG post, the former matinee idol commented: “I loooove! Back at you, [queen emoji].” So kilig!

Over the course of their eight-year marriage, Kim and Echo have shared a couple of milestones together—including making the big move to New York City! Ever the witty and ~chill~ guy, Echo seems to enjoy the most mundane of things with his fashionista ladylove, including cooking and washing the dishes together.

Truth be told, we still can't get over Echo's swoon-worthy letter for Kim way back in 2018. “I'm definitely a better version of myself because of you. Not a lot of folks know how much you help me with my personal and career issues and decisions. On the other hand, I'm so proud of everything you have become and achieved. You never fail to impress me. To my best friend, cheers to more years of annoying each other and laughing 'til we pee!” he wrote.

BRB, sobbing. Stay strong, you two!

