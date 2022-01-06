Kim Seon Ho Won't Be Working On Other Projects In 2022 Apart From 'Sad Tropics'

It looks like fans of South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho will only be seeing him on the big screen in 2022.

According to a report by Seoul-based magazine At Star 1, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star will be solely concentrating on his work on the movie Sad Tropics, a film about an aspiring Filipino-Korean boxer.

"According to Kim Seon-ho's aide, he will not engage in any other acting activities except for the schedule for the movie [Sad Tropics], which is currently filming this year," the article read.

"The same goes for the advertising industry. Kim Seon-ho's side is politely rejecting new advertising offers as well as renewing contracts with brands he is currently working as a model."

The news report also stated that Seon Ho will also be declining international fan meetings, saying that he will only focus on working on movies in 2022.

Seon Ho was embroiled in a scandal in 2021 involving alleged forced abortion. Despite the controversy, he bagged two popularity awards at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards: the U + IDOLLIVE Popularity Award and the AAA RET Popularity Award.

