Yikes! Kelvin Miranda’s Ex-GF Claims Kira Balinger Was The *Third Party* That Caused Their Breakup

Social media has been ablaze with cheating rumors left and right, involving celebrities being linked to non-showbiz personalities that have exposed their private conversations. The latest to join the drama? Gen Z actress Kira Balinger is currently being accused as the ~*other woman*~ in her on-screen partner Kelvin Miranda’s past relationship.

On Instagram, Kelvin’s former girlfriend Roselle Vytiaco, an influencer and YouTuber, has claimed that the actor allegedly cheated on her with Kira throughout their relationship. She supported her statement with screenshots of the conversations between the two.

“Ok, I never thought I’d do this but ako kasi yung sinisisisi niya bakit siya na-attract sa iba” she wrote, posting a series of lengthy Instagram stories narrating the whole cheating allegation.

She even joked, “Plot twist: Nagustuhan daw niya si ___ Marie kasi raw 'MABAIT.' Sobrang bait talaga siguro niyan. May jowa ba naman tapos kinakausap ka ng ganyan.”

The next stories reveal further exchanges of two people sending sweet nothings and gushing over their next lock-in taping together. (ICYDK, Kira and Kelvin are set to star in the upcoming film together. )

Roselle also added that Kelvin broke up with her on the supposed day of their first anniversary, the reason that he wasn’t attracted to her anymore. “Long story short, inamin niya na hindi na daw siya attracted sakin at attracted na siya sa iba pero wala pa daw iba.

“So iyak iyak ako diba, biglang naghilik. Ayaan na. Basta, nong inamin niya sakin na totoo na gusto niya si girl pero wala pa daw meron, I left them in peace. Ayon lang okay na yan.”

In the latter part of her stories, she went direct to the point and named Kira as the alleged third party of their relationship. Reposting a pic of the Kapamilya actress, she captioned, “ Oh wag na kayong manghula. Eto yung babae.”

As of writing, neither Kelvin nor Kira has issued a statement about the controversy.

