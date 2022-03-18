Kit Thompson Allegedly Detained And Injured GF, Ana Jalandoni

ABS CBN News reported that actress Ana Jalandoni was allegedly detained and injured by her boyfriend, Kit Thompson.

Tagaytay PNP confirmed that they have rescued Ana from Amega Hotel in Tagaytay. She is currently getting treated for her injuries at Tagaytay Medical Center.

Ana asked for help from her friends by sending a picture of herself. Kit allegedly "detained and injured" her. The actor is now being questioned at the police station.

Cornerstone Entertainment, Kit Thompson's managing agency, has also released an official statement regarding the incident. As of writing, the agency has not received a formal report, and therefore they cannot give a response nor comment on the matter. However, Cornterstone Entertainment requests that the public "be mindful of casting judgment based on unfounded reports being circulated online."

PEP.ph was able to talk to Tagaytay City police officer via phone earlier this morning, and learned that the station received a 911 call for help at 6:29 a.m. from a woman hurt and in need of help. They currently cannot provide further details as the investigation is still ongoing. However, PEP was also able to confirm that Kit and Ana checked in to Amega Hotel.

We'll be updating this story as we get more details.

*If you find yourself in a similar situation, you may call PNP's Aleng Pulis hotline: (+63) 919 777 7377.