ICYMI, Some Of Our Fave Korean Celebs Just Made Their Met Gala Debut

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," to honor the work of the late designer who helmed Chanel since 1983. Most celebrities came dressed to the nines in black and white, and we immediately spotted several familiar names on the guest list.

Here are the Korean celebs we spotted strutting down the Met Gala 2023 carpet:

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Nicknamed the "Human Chanel", Jennie Kim wore a reinterpretation of look 164 from Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection, fitting for one of the last House Ambassadors the designer himself handpicked prior to his death.

In an interview with Emma Chamberlain, Jennie also revealed the sweet advice group member Rosé (who attended the Met Gala 2021!) shared with her: "Rosie, she was here last year. She told me: just have fun."

Song Hye Kyo

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards' Best Actress for Drama made her Met Gala debut alongside Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig. Hye Kyo looked absolutely stunning in a blush pink Fendi gown from the label's Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

She also reunited with another industry heavyweight, 2023 Oscar winner for Best Actress Michelle Yeoh! Can you believe their last photo together happened 14 years ago, for the 2009 New Entertainment Charity Stars Event?

We're saying a big thank you to the Chanel employee who shared the selfie that broke the internet in 2023: Hye Kyo and Jennie IN ONE FRAME!!!

Sora Choi

Winner of Korea's Next Top Model cycle 3, Sora Choi arrived in a show-stopping Thom Browne masterpiece. The model definitely knew how to flaunt the look to perfection—what a way to make your Met Gala debut!

Here's Hye Kyo, Sora, and Jennie

Jackson Wang

Dressed in all-black Louis Vuitton look from head-to-toe, the GOT7 member and multi-hyphenate channeled Karl's signature sunglasses and black leather gloves.

BTW, this isn’t the first year that Hallyu stars have attended the fashion event of the year. The first Korean celebrities to make their Met Gala debut were "Gangnam Style" singer PSY and Super Junior’s Siwon Choi, who attended in 2013 for "Punk: Chaos to Couture". Rain made his appearance in a stylish tuxedo-and-bowtie combo in 2015 for "China: Through the Looking Glass," and EXO's Lay brought a hint of sparkle to the 2019 carpet for "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

In 2021 for "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", BLACKPINK's Rosé and CL became the first female Korean celebrities to attend the prestigious event. As the global ambassador for Saint Laurent, Rosé was accompanied by Anthony Vaccarello, the brand's Creative Director, and her high heels were valued at $845 or around P42,000. CL made waves in a custom-made modern denim hanbok-inspired outfit by Alexander Wang. In case you're interested, the undies she wore cost $148 or around P7,300.

In 2022, Vietnamese designer Peter Do invited NCT's Johnny Suh, who appeared in a slick custom-made satin black 'fit for "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," also known as "Gilded Glamour."

Squid Game's Jung Hoyeon was styled in a structured cut-out dress from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2017 Collection, and the model-actress *killed it* during her red carpet photo op last year.

Who do you think we'll see at the 2024 Met Gala?