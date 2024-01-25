Kris Aquino Says Bimby Is Pursuing Showbiz To Help With Her Medical Bills

Kris Aquino is one ~proud~ boy mom, and has always been open about her tight-knit relationship with her kids Bimby and Josh. She feels grateful to have her loving sons by her side, especially now that she has been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions. She continues her fight for recovery not just for herself, but for her children. “I remind myself [that] Kuya and Bimb still need me. And mahiya naman ako sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagdarasal para gumanda ang kalusugan ko if I just give up!” she shared in an Instagram post.

It’s no secret that Kris’ medical treatments come with hefty costs. Despite being known as one of the country’s bankable stars (at one point being one of the highest taxpayers in the country), Kris admits to feeling the weight of it all. In a recent update, she revealed that her son Bimby plans to go back to the Philippines to work as her medical bills “are getting higher and higher.”

It all stemmed from Cornerstone Entertainment artist handler’s Cristine Calawod’s comment wishing Kris well wishes for her health. "Love you madam! [Be] well[.] We are all praying for you!" Cristine wrote.

Kris then replied, “Bimb might go home after my birthday. He needs to work because my medical bills are already getting higher and higher,"

The Queen of All Media added, as classic sassy Kris: "The stage mom is already saying NO to a name change. He'll stay as Bimb. No last name, like Drake.”

In June 2023, Cornerstone teased fans with a possible project for Bimby through a meeting pic. Bimby was accompanied by his guardian Boy Abunda, who is also Kris’ good friend. "Exciting days are truly ahead for the young star," they wrote. Boy later said that this was an "explanatory meeting" to explore what he could do in the showbiz industry.

In the same month, Kris penned an appreciation post for her bunso. “Tuesdays are my immunosuppressant/chemotherapy day. He left to fly home on Wednesday - I only have until the end of June until I need to lessen my activities in high density places because by then my immunity will be too weak to fight any infection.

She reflected on how her condition impacted Bimby’s growth. “Bimb and I discussed it, nakikita ko yung stress and anxiety my bunso was feeling. He’s had to grow up so fast because he needed to learn to be responsible in helping taking care of me; Kawawa kasi nakikita niya the many new physical manifestations because from three when we came to the US a year ago, naging five na yung diagnosed autoimmune conditions ko. As his mama, I felt for a few months he deserves to enjoy being 16.”

She added, “I knew after a year, Bimb was longing to be with his various titas (my sisters, cousins, and friends); titos (my brothers in law, cousins in law and the husbands of my friends); his many cousins & the kids of my friends. I love you. it was heartwarming to see you and Kuya together. Thank you, @michaelleyva_ for being part of our family.

Kris concluded her emotional post with the sweetest promise to her sons. “I love you with my whole heart, kuya and Bimb. Mama promised she’ll go through all treatments, so I’ll be around, God willing, while you both still need me.”