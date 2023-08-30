Aww, Kris Bernal Looks Absolutely *Gorgeous* In Her First Mother-Daughter Moment On Social Media

We have another blooming new mama in the house! Fifteen days ago, Kris Bernal and her husband Perry Choi welcomed their firstborn. Today, Kris happily introduced their "little sunshine," Hailee Lucca, to the world.

Through a heartfelt post on Instagram, Kris described their magical experience as parents. "It has been the most magical days of our lives. After the longest pregnancy and hardest labor, I would do it over so many times to meet my #LittleSunshine," she wrote.

The actress reflected on her motherhood journey, calling it the most rewarding and most beautiful thing to happen in her life. "I’m so inlove!! It is a kind of love that is never understood until it happens to you. My heart is so full and becoming a mother is the most rewarding and beautiful thing in my life."

Kris and Perry revealed the cute story behind their daughter's name in a separate Instagram post. "Hailee Lucca was inspired by the word "Hallelujah" that means "Praise the Lord," the new parents wrote.

It was also a song that Kris would listen to back when she was still pregnant. More importantly, their daughter's name was Kris and Perry's expression of gratitude to God.

One last trivia about Hailee Lucca's name is it was also inspired by Kris' fondness for NBA player, Luka Doncic, during her pregnancy!

Weeks before welcoming their daughter, Kris got candid about pregnancy as she posted about how she felt like a stranger to her own body.

She also gave motivation to moms and future moms out there by saying: "I have weathered the storm, stood in the fire, and survived! And, when you realize everything's happening for such an important reason, you just surrender to the changes and be amazed by how powerful and [how]strong you are!"

Congratulations, Kris and Perry! We can't wait to see more of Hailee Lucca!