Aww! Kristel Fulgar *Celebrated* Her 28th Birthday With Yohan Kim AKA Big Boss

In case you haven’t heard, Kristel Fulgar *recently* turned 28, and she had the cutest celebration in South Korea!

The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her birthday celebration at a restaurant in Seoul, which she spent with her friends and her alleged ~boyfie~ Yohan Kim, AKA “Big Boss.”

Her fans couldn’t help but feel kilig for the two when Yohan also greeted the actress on his Instagram account. “So happy and kilig for both of you ni Big Boss,” a comment reads. Cute!

It seems like Kristel is having the time of her life in Korea, as she just recently signed with an entertainment agency and landed her first TV guesting in the country. We’re super happy for you, Kristel. We hope you had an *amazing* birthday!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

