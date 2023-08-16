Kristel Fulgar Shares Why She Was *Replaced* As Host For Seo In Guk's Manila Fan Meet

Content creator and former child actress Kristel Fulgar almost hosted her favorite Korean actor's fan meeting in Manila. However, due to "unforeseen circumstances," she had to step down from the role. In her personal vlog, Kristel elaborated on the "unforeseen circumstances" that occurred during their rehearsal day.

Kristel is known for her love of Korean culture—from K-pop to K-dramas, to makeup and skincare. She is also recognized as a huge fan of Korean actor Seo In Guk. She has been a fan for 11 years now, and has multiple vlogs about her experiences as a fan of In Guk.

In Guk's *first-ever* fan meeting in Manila was held last August 12, 2023. It was earlier reported that Kristel was chosen to be the host for the fan meeting. Fans were incredibly excited for her, and her name actually trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) when the news was announced. Unfortunately, on the day of the fan meet Kristel took to Instagram to share that she would no longer be hosting the event.

"Unfortunately, hindi na po ako ang magho-host. First time kong naka-experience ng ganitong scenario sa 20 years ko sa industry ng entertainment," Kristel declared in her vlog.

A teary-eyed Kristel narrated how much she had prepared for the event, only to later on be replaced after their first rehearsal. "Sinabihan ako 'nung director na hindi na raw ako ang magho-host. Parang 'huh? sandali lang naman, anong nangyari?' Ang tagal kong prinepare, ang tagal kong prinepare ang sarili ko para rito," she said.

It seems that the Korean technical director for the show was not satisfied with Kristel's way of hosting during rehearsal. The content creator disclosed that she was not given a second chance. "Since rehearsal 'yon, hindi ako sanay na ibigay 'yung 100% energy ko. So kung nakulangan sila sa energy sa rehearsal, sabi ko po, 'I will do my best.' Naghihintay ako na umakyat ulit sa stage para mapakita ko 'yung 100% na sinasabi ko pero hindi daw," Kristel revealed.

Kristel, although dismayed with what happened, still felt apologetic to her fellow Angels (In Guk's fandom name), who have been supporting her in her journey as In Guk's fan. "Sinasabi nila na gusto lang namin ng maging magandang event, hindi man lang ako binigyan ng second chance para mapatunayan ko ang sarili ko. Nahihiya ako sa mga taong nag-expect na ako 'yung haharap sa kanila, and I'm so sorry guys," she added.

Kristel admitted that she is not an expert when it comes to hosting, but she accepted the offer to host In Guk's fan meeting to connect with her fellow fans. "Wala akong ibang tinanggap na hosting kundi ito lang event na ito kasi nga para kay Seo In Guk. Alam ko hindi naman ako super expert sa hosting pero alam ko na kaya kong kumonnect sa kapwa ko fans ni Seo In Guk, kaya 'yun talaga 'yung pinakagusto ko."

Before the fan meet began, Kristel was given the chance to have a one-on-one interaction with In Guk. Indeed, it was the most heartwarming conversation between a fan and her idol. The Korean actor actually expressed his worry and concern for Kristel.

He comforted her with a hug and tried to cheer her up. In her vlog, Kristel translated their conversation. In Guk said, "I was also surprised when I got the message. They just told me that it was sorted that way. I actually got so worried."

While it's indeed sad that Kristel wasn't able to host the fan meeting, she managed to look at the brighter side of things as she took 100 selfies with the Korean actor, and bonded with her fellow fans in the crowd. She even sang a duet with In Guk—"All For You", his duet OST with fellow Reply 1997 star and Apink member Jung Eun Ji!

Despite everything that happened, the content creator remains thankful for the opportunity. She also looks forward to more years of being Seo In Guk's Angel.

