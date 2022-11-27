Kristine Hermosa Still Looks ~*Flawless*~ At 39 As She Shares Quotes About Aging

Kristine Hermosa wowed many fans as she posted a gorgeous selfie on Instagram which proves the actress isn't showing any signs of aging!

In a post on November 26, the 39-year-old actress and wife of Oyo Sotto shared a selfie that came with motivational quotes about aging as she captioned her post "Aging" which came with a lightbulb emoji.

Kristine's post garnered positive reactions from celeb friends and fans, such as Ara Mina, who commented, "Aging ba 'yan? Asan sis? Miss you," while Aiko Melendez wrote, "Parang 'di halata naman. Sang part?! Waley!"

Kristine's sister, Kathleen Hermosa, posted a similar comment that reads, "Ganda naman. Parang 'di ko kita ang aging diyan."

Kristine also shared a family photo on Instagram when her son, Marvic, or Vin for short, turned six on November 5. The actress wrote, "Stay sweet and thoughtful my love. Always be obedient and loving. You are very precious to God and to us. We love you so much!"

Kristine's last television appearance was in the 2018 teleserye Bagani. Kristine and Oyo tied the knot in January 2011 and they have five kids together, Kiel, Ondrea, Kaleb, Marvic, and Isaac.

