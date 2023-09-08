Kathleen Hermosa Reacts To Her Sister Kristine Seemingly *Upstaging* Her On Her Wedding

Fact: there's always that beautiful and long-lasting bond between sisters that nothing can ever change. This is what Kathleen Hermosa proved as she had the *chillest* clapback to a netizen accusing her sister Kristine Hermosa of upstaging her at her own wedding.

ICYDK, Kathleen is the older sister of Kristine. Last June, she tied the knot with her now-husband Miko Santos and shared the milestone on Instagram by posting their official wedding photos.

For the record, all the photos were so fun to see, and it looks like everybody had a great time! That's until one netizen tried to ~*stir the pot*~ between the siblings.

"Hindi man lang sinimplehan ni Kristine tinalbugan ang Ate. Gusto lagi mas maganda siya sa lahat. Be simple and be humble your Christian na inday," the netizen wrote.

In some photos, Kathleen was posed beside Kristine, who served as her Matron of Honor during the wedding. Kristine was wearing a gorgeous, sparkling off-shoulder dress, looking stunning as ever.

"Let me reply to this. This may help you beautiful women to grasp the whole concept of beauty," Kathleen replied. "In sisterhood, walang talbugan, we lift each other up."

She also added that it was in her best interest to ensure all her loved ones, especially her Matron of Honor, looked dazzling and wonderful on her once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

"In my wedding, I explicitly made sure everyone was at their best. Especially my Matron of Honor and all bridesmaids and groomsmen too! Ninong and Ninangs too. And my flower girls and the little boys!! Everyone!!," she wrote.

She continued to remind everyone to focus on the beautiful things in life, instead of harboring bad thoughts about others. "Let's practice seeing the beautiful things rather than the ugly thoughts shall we? Christians are cleansing the heart because what we store in our hearts—it soon radiates and bless others."

Aww. Stay cool, Kathleen!