Kapuso Actor Kristoffer Martin Ties The Knot With His Non-Showbiz Partner, AC Banzon

Kapuso actor Kristoffer Martin has tied the knot with his non-showbiz partner, AC Banzon. Their five-year-old daughter, Precious Christine, was witness to their union.

The happy news was confirmed on Friday.

"ICYMI:: #KristofferMartin and AC Banzon are now married," an IG post read, showing the couple wearing their wedding rings. "Their civil wedding was held tonight in Capas, Tarlac."

Kristoffer also shared AC's Ig Story, which captured a stolen moment from the ceremony.



In a February 2021 interview with PEP, Kristoffer revealed that he and AC had once ended their seven-year relationship because of a third party. AC also shared that Kristoffer changed after his December 2020 lock-in taping for the GMA-7 show, Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat. She also said that it was Kristoffer who had chosen to call it quits.

In April 2021, Kristoffer confirmed his relationship with his co-star, Liezel Lopez. After a few months, Kristoffer and AC got back together again.

"Natapos ko naman kung anong dapat tapusin," the actor said while guesting on The Boobay And Tekla Show. "So we are moving forward. Naayos na."

