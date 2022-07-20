Kryz Uy's Son, Sevi, Is 'Recovering Well' Following Surgery For Inguinal Hernia

Kryz Uy recently opened up in her vlog that her son, Sevi, needed surgery ASAP following a diagnosis of inguinal hernia.

The vlogger shared, "We found out that Sevi has [an] inguinal hernia and it needs to get operated on. Whenever he cries, it kind of triggers the hernia to bulge out. And I know he's not supposed to be experiencing any pain when it happens but it still hurts my heart to see it so I can't take it."

Over the weekend, Kryz and her husband, Slater Young, had Sevi operated on to treat the hernia. According to the vlogger, the surgery went well, as seen in several photos she shared on Instagram.

"Snaps from the weekend with our little warrior," Kryz said in a post on July 19. "Thank you, Lord, and all of Sevi's doctors and caregivers for the successful surgery and to the Skyfam for the prayers and well wishes. Our brave little boy is recovering well."

Kryz also shared a video compilation of Sevi's surgery. She wrote, "Our baby's hospital diary. Documenting his brave journey and surgery at a mere 8 weeks old. Thank you all for your prayers."

