ICYMI, Kyle Echarri And Andrea Brillantes Had An ~*Adorable*~ Kiss Cam Moment During A FIBA Game

Listen up #KyleDrea fans—our favorite duo was caught having an *adorable* moment during a FIBA game.

During the August 30 match between Greece and New Zealand, Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes were spotted seated beside each other. They were also joined by #Donbelle, aka the love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

ICYDK, during downtime between games, a "kiss cam" moment would randomly occur by showing faces of selected pairs among the audience. When projected onto the big screen, these "couples" are expected to share a kiss on-cam.

In a video uploaded on Facebook, Kyle and Andrea were seen shying away from the kiss cam. Kyle even motioned for the camera person to switch focus to the couple beside them—aka Donny and Belle. However the kiss cam kept its focus on them, and the crowd cheered for them to kiss. Being a good sport and the gentleman that he is, Kyle gently gave Andrea a sweet kiss on her head.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a vlog, Andrea and Kyle shared that they got "disconnected" from each other but now they have reunited—still as the wacky best friends they have always been.

"Gusto ko lang sabihin na I'm happy na you are back into my life again," Andrea shared. Nagkaroon kasi kami ng konting disconnection ni Kyle. Pero masaya ako na nandito na ulit yung best friend ko."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Weeks after their happy reunion, Andrea admitted in a new vlog that she is open to *date* Kyle in the future.

During an intriguing game of "Date or Pass," the young actress answered: “Pass for now. Pass for now kasi kakabalik lang namin sa isa’t isa. Yung buhay namin, mag-best friends pa lang kami. Pero siguro in the future, ewan ko, I would date him [Kyle]."

Kyle and Andrea are two of the most sought-after young stars of their generation. This year, they are leading Dreamscape's newest teen drama, Senior High, along with Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, Juan Karlos, Labajo, and Daniela Stranner.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now