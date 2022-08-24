Kylie Padilla Breaks Her Silence On Rumors That She’s Pregnant With Gerald Anderson’s Child

No time for a guessing game! Kylie Padilla has taken it upon herself to clap back amid rumors that she’s pregnant with her co-star Gerald Anderson’s child.

ICYDK, the two are currently in Switzerland filming their latest movie entitled Unravel. They recently shared behind-the-scenes snaps of their picturesque set, and it was nothing short of ~breathtaking~! Needless to say, given their undeniable chemistry, rumors speculating that the two are *secretly* in a relationship and that Kylie is even pregnant with the actor's child circulated like wildfire.

In an interview at 24 Oras, Kylie finally broke her silence. "Wala pong katotohanan sa mga lumalabas. Magkaibigan lang po kami ni Gerald. Professional lang po ang relationship namin. Nothing else…"

“Hindi po talaga siya totoo. Naba-bother lang ako na baka may maniwala eh.”

Continue reading below ↓

Previously married to Aljur Abrenica, it seems like the actress is more focused on her career now more than her love life. In a separate interview, she opened up about *working hard* for her children’s future. “I know better now before ako nag-start. I know why I’m doing it kasi ngayon, nangangarap na rin akong bumili ng bahay para sa kanila. I see the bigger picture now,” she shared.

Aww. We’re rooting for you, Kylie!

MORE FROM COSMO:

Kylie Padilla Opens Up About Being A Single Working Mom And Dealing With 'Guilt'

We Can't Stop Double-Tapping On Kylie Padilla's ~*Edgy*~ Outfits In Switzerland

OMG, Gerald Anderson And Kylie Padilla Are Now In Switzerland To Film A Movie Together