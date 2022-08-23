Kylie Padilla Opens Up About Being A Single Working Mom And Dealing With 'Guilt'

Kapuso star Kylie Padilla is about to wrap up yet another teleserye with Bolera airing its finale on GMA Network this week. The actress seems to be at the peak of her career, but she also went through her fair share of struggles as a single mother since her split with her estranged husband Aljur Abrenica.

She opened up about the “guilt” she felt when she started working again. “Nung una, feeling ko talaga hindi ko kaya. Feeling ko nagi-guilty ako. Parang, ‘bakit mas pinipiling magtrabaho kesa mag-alaga ng anak?’”

Since their separation, Kylie took it upon herself to provide for her children, booking projects like BetCin, Bolera, and her upcoming film with Gerald Anderson, Unravel. “As a single working mom, nakikita ko kapag nandiyan na yung reward. Syempre, mas nabibigyan ko sila ng magandang buhay if I work. May sacrifice talaga.”

Despite the difficulties, however, the actress still feels lucky that she’s able to provide for her kids.

“I know better now before ako nag-start. I know why I’m doing it kasi ngayon, nangangarap na rin akong bumili ng bahay para sa kanila. I see the bigger picture now,” she reveals. “So, yun siguro ang natutunan ko. As a working mom, it’s really a blessing to be able to work kasi not every mom can do that.”

Well said, Kylie!

