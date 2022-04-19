Kylie Verzosa Fuels Breakup Rumors With Jake Cuenca Following A Cryptic Tweet

Kylie Verzosa's recent post is making fans worry if she and Jake Cuenca are doing okay.

The actress and beauty queen took to Twitter on Sunday to share a cryptic message.

"Broken," read her tweet.



"Did you split up?" one netizen asked.

"Nooo. Jaylie," another netizen reacted.



Both Kylie and Jake have yet to respond or make an official statement on the breakup speculations.

Their most recent photo together on Instagram was uploaded on March 23, 2022.

In November 2021, Kylie even spoke up about how Jake would not watch her sex scenes in the movie My Husband, My Lover.

"He was so proud of the movie, of the work I've done," Kylie said in a report by PUSH. "So sobrang suwerte ko na sobrang supportive niya talaga sa career ko and all the decisions I make."

Netizens first noticed Kylie and Jake's closeness in early 2019, when they both starred in the teleserye Los Bastardos. By April that year, they went Insta-official with a public kiss and have been vocal about their feelings for each other.

