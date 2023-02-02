Kylie Verzosa Claps Back At A *Slut-Shamer* Who Told Her To Cover Up Her Body

Being targeted by detractors isn’t news for Kylie Verzosa, who has time and time again proved that she’s not one to back down especially to bashers who shame her for putting on sexy clothes. The former beauty queen is not one to shy away from snapping back, albeit she does it in a cool yet impactful way.

Case in point: her recent swimsuit snap triggered a negative response from a certain netizen, who advised her to wear an "abaya," a robe-like dress that covers the whole body, for a “mysterious” aura.

Instead of losing her cool, Kylie offered a light response: “Mommy try mo OnlyFans, baka mas exciting for you.” ICDYK, Onlyfans is a platform popular for adult entertainment and content.

Kylie’s clapbacks don’t stop there, though. Weeks before, she also answered a commenter who said she turned into a hoe after her breakup with Jake Cuenca. “Thank God I didn’t understand this language, I feel so bad for you! Sana gamitin nyo na lang sa ikabubuhay niyo mga mashonda,” she replied.

You do you, Kylie!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.