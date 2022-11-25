Kylie Verzosa Hosted A Thanksgiving Party To Celebrate All The Blessings She Received In 2022

Kylie Verzosa's career is flying high in 2022. The Miss International titleholder recently shared snaps from her thanksgiving party where she expressed her gratitude for all the ~good things~ that have been happening this year.

Early this month, Kylie received the distinction of Best Actress at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2022 for her role in the erotic thriller The Housemaid. She was also unveiled as the 2023 calendar girl for a local rhum brand.

In an Instagram post, Kylie wrote, "So incredibly grateful for everything that's been happening this year."

"I wanted to celebrate these accomplishments with everyone that's helped me along the way," Kylie's post reads. "Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart to everyone involved."

Kylie also clarified in her post that it wasn't her birthday or wedding.

In a follow-up post, Kylie shared, "Grateful for all the blessings this year but even more grateful to celebrate with everyone."

Just some of the celebs who attended Kylie's thanksgiving party include Tim Yap, BJ Pascual, Drag Race PH judge Kaladkaren, Josh Yugen, and Drag Race PH Miss Congeniality Lady Morgana.

