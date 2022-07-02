Wow, Kylie Verzosa Joins The Miss Universe Bahrain Council

Kylie Verzosa just added another feather to her cap: She's been named one of the members of the official Miss Universe Bahrain Council!

The pageant organization took to social media to announce the news, where they also introduced other council members.

"Graced with the power of wisdom, cocooned with the armor of compassion and blossoming with the love for the extraordinary—the Official Miss Universe Bahrain Council is the paragon of an undeniable force to reckon with," read Miss Universe Bahrain's IG post.

Kylie wasn't the only Filipino on the list. Joining her were travel writer and entrepreneur Josh Yugen (named President and National Director), creative designer Furne Amato (named Creative Director), as well as PR director Ian Borromeo and Kylie Go (named Heads of Partnerships and Business Development).

Kylie brings her experience as a model, actress, and beauty queen, having won the Binibining Pilipinas International 2016 and Miss International 2016 titles.

"Hello, Universe!" Kylie wrote in an IG post. "So thrilled and honored to be part of Miss Universe Bahrain’s official council as Head of empowerment for this year’s pageant. See you soon! Universe x International. #missuniversebahrain"

Congrats, Kylie!

