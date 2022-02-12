Kyline Alcantara And Mavy Legaspi Go On A Weekend Hiking Trip With Friends

Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi made good use of the weekend by going on a hiking day trip with friends on February 12.

As seen on the two celebrities' Instagram posts, it looks like they definitely had a lot of fun hiking Mt. Binacayan, a fairly easy mountain in Rodriguez, Rizal that stands at 424 meters above sea level.

Sharing some photos from their hiking trip, Mavy wrote, "Always searching for the thrill of it."

Kyline, who also posted her own series of photos on Instagram, said that the trip was her "Happiest hike ever."

The actress also shared a set of random photos that showed her and Mavy along with the company of their hiking buddies:

Of course, the actress also shared a *special set* of photos with Mavy as they took in the gorgeous mountain views of Rizal. She captioned her post, "Just happiness."

The two celebs just concluded filming the teleserye I Left My Heart in Sorsogon on February 11. Not only did Mavy pen sweet appreciation letters for his castmates, but he also had a separate Instagram post for his love team partner Kyline. Part of his post for Kyline reads, "I had such a great time being the Basti to your Tiff, and thank you for allowing me to be your partner, your friend, and your co-actor. It was truly an honor to share the spotlight with you in our very first serye together."