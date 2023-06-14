Kyline Alcantara Says Belle Mariano Was Her *First Friend* In The Showbiz Industry

In a fast-paced industry like show biz, friendships often come and go, and it’s rare to find a bond that remains *unbreakable* throughout the years. However, that’s exactly what Kyline Alcantara and Belle Mariano have managed to achieve.

The two young stars both started acting at a tender age, and while they may be recognized today as two of the most successful actresses of their generation, their journey to stardom was *definitely* not easy.

“Lumaki ho kami together sa showbiz industry. Sabay kaming na-bully,” shares Kyline. “Marami siyang nagawa na ako lang ang nakakaalam. Marami akong nagawa na siya lang ang nakakaalam.”

IMAGE Facebook/Belle Mariano

When they were younger, the two would often dream about having their own cars someday.

“Meron pa kaming mga biruan dati na, ‘Kakabili ko lang ng kotse.’ Pero nung time na yun, wala pa kaming kotse,” Kyline recalls. “Ang sarap sa pakiramdam kasi, siyempre, hindi man ho ganun kaparehas ang mga pinagdaanan namin dati, pero dati, grabe yung supporta namin sa isa't isa.”

IMAGE Instagram/itskylinealcantara

According to the Kapuso actress, her friendship with Belle is one of the few that she considers *real.* “Until now grabe yung suporta namin sa isa't isa. Grabe yung bond, grabe yung friendship. Hindi po siya masasabi na showbiz friendship. Hindi po talaga,” she says.

“Ang sarap sa pakiramdam na, at last, unti-unti po naming nakakamit yung pangarap namin. Dati sinasabi namin, ‘Sana ganyan tayo. Sana ganito tayo,’ kaya ang sarap talaga sa pakiramdam.”

Awww! We hope we’ll see you in a project soon, Kyline and Belle!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.