Did Kyline Alcantara And Cassy Legaspi *Unfollow* Each Other On Instagram?

In the ~ever-evolving~ social media landscape, netizens often find themselves closely following the online interactions of their fave celebrities. From heartfelt posts to cryptic messages, every move on platforms like Instagram can spark a whirlwind of speculations.

Case in point: The Internet was taken aback when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Kyline Alcantara and Cassy Legaspi *unfollowed* each other on Instagram.

ICYDK, Kyline love team partner and rumored BF is Cassy’s twin brother, Mavy Legaspi, and the trio had a seemingly close relationship. In fact, Cassy even publicly referred to Kyline as her “sis-in-law" back in 2021!

While no one knows the real reason why the two unfollowed each other, netizens think it may be because of Kyline's alleged close relationship with Cassy's rumored ex-boyfriend.

However, it can be seen that Kyline and Mavy still follow each other on the platform.

As netizens continue to dissect the clues and ~speculate~ on the possible reasons behind the situation, it's important to remember that public figures deserve their privacy. While intrigue and curiosity are natural, it's essential to respect their choices and decisions, both in terms of their online presence and their personal relationships.