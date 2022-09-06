Aww, LAPILLUS' Chanty Videla Got *Super Emotional* Recalling Her ABS-CBN Days

K-pop girl group LAPILLUS is currently in the Philippines for a fan meeting and other promotional activities, and it was a great opportunity for one of its members, Chantal "Chanty" Videla, to reconnect with her Filipino roots.

While guesting on one of the episodes of PIE Channel on YouTube, the Filipina-Argentinian shared how happy she was being able to step back on Philippine soil. The K-pop idol also shared how she misses Filipino food like pinakbet, daing, and champorado.

When shown a clip from one of her shows before as an ABS-CBN actress, Chanty coudn't help but break into tears.

"Super na-touch ako kasi ang dami kong na-experience dito sa ABS-CBN," Chanty said. "Lahat ‘yon super grateful ako sa lahat ng natutunan ko dito. And dahil sa experience ko dito, nadala ko siya sa Korea."

"'Yon yung nagbigay sa 'kin ng strength tsaka ng motivation to keep going kasi super hirap din talaga ng training sa Korea nung time na 'yon," she added. "And especially since 'di ko rin alam kung ano yung magiging reaction or like how’s it gonna go after naming mag-debut or if magde-debut talaga 'ko, super nag-risk ako. Super grateful ako."

Aww. Your fans are so proud of you, Chanty!

Watch LAPILLUS on the Pie Channel here:

