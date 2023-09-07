Sorry, no results were found for
Aww! Lauren Reid Is *Officially* Engaged!

She's getting married to her high school sweetheart!
by Yssa Cardona | 3 hours ago
Lauren Reid Just Got Engaged!
PHOTO: Instagram/laurenreidabook
OMG! Wedding bells are *definitely* ringing for Lauren Reid, as she recently announced her engagement!

She shared the wonderful news on Instagram. “When you know, you know,” she wrote. Aww!

ICYDK, the model is marrying her high school sweetheart and non-showbiz BF, Harry Marquis. So cute!

Of course, Lauren’s celebrity friends showered her post with the sweetest congratulatory messages, including her brother James Reid's GF, Issa Pressman.

Congratulations, Lauren!

