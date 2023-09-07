Aww! Lauren Reid Is *Officially* Engaged!

OMG! Wedding bells are *definitely* ringing for Lauren Reid, as she recently announced her engagement!

She shared the wonderful news on Instagram. “When you know, you know,” she wrote. Aww!

Instagram/laurenreidabook

ICYDK, the model is marrying her high school sweetheart and non-showbiz BF, Harry Marquis. So cute!

Instagram/laurenreidabook

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Instagram/laurenreidabook



Of course, Lauren’s celebrity friends showered her post with the sweetest congratulatory messages, including her brother James Reid's GF, Issa Pressman.

Instagram/laurenreidabook

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Congratulations, Lauren!