Leon Barretto On Reconciling With Dennis Padilla: ‘All I want is peace with my dad’

In June this year, Leon Barretto made headlines when he posted an open letter for his estranged father Dennis Padilla, following the latter’s social media posts airing out his frustration when his kids allegedly did not greet him on fathers’ day.

“For the past 10 years, we have been trying so hard to slowly rebuild the bridge you continuously burn every time you talk about our private matters in your press cons, interviews, and social media,” says Leon. “Papa, why does it seem like you enjoy hurting your kids in public? […] Is public sympathy really more important to you than your own children? Your words have the power to destroy your children, papa.”

Just recently, however, the celebrity son revealed that he’s *open* to reconciling with his dad. “I'm for peace naman, I really trust in God's timing talaga,” he shares in an interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph).

“I also miss my Dad, but time heals all wounds. At the end of the day, ang importante lang talaga, when we reunite peacefully na... I'm really open to reconciliation and peace with my father.”

While Leon admits that he misses his dad, he still believes that family matters should be kept private and shouldn’t be broadcasted online. He continued, “I believe when it comes to that, you should talk privately. Pero at the end of the day, all I want is peace with my dad.”

