Liza Soberano Breaks Her Silence On Rumored Breakup With Enrique Gil

It's no secret that celebrity relationships are always under the spotlight. This is particularly true for high-profile couples like Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, who have captivated fans with their undeniable chemistry on and off-screen. However, whispers of an alleged fallout between the two started circulating online, which the actor denied in July this year.

"We’re good, we’re good. You know, I’m busy with all my projects. She’s busy with all her projects naman. She’s focusing on international work which is super good for her," said Enrique. "Kahit super busy kami, we still support each other no matter what. So, yeah, I'm super happy for her, super happy for me, too."

Instagram/lizasoberano

For the first time ever, Liza has addressed the rumors, confirming that they still hang out and see each other from time to time.

"Every once in a while. Occasionally mostly because we’re both, like, constantly flying," she said. "I’ve been in the [United] States for a while and then I came back, and he’s been flying. So it’s very seldom now. But we do [meet], we still do."

Stay strong, you two!