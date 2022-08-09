Is Liza Soberano Doing A Movie With Cole Sprouse?

You guys, could Liza Soberano be starring in her very first Hollywood movie, and with Cole Sprouse, too?

Fans of James Reid, the "James REIDers", were quick to notice how Jessie Stafford of JSLA Events tagged Liza in one of her IG Stories. Jessie shared a post from American actress Kathryn Newton, who posted a pic of a clapboard from the movie Lisa Frankenstein. Also tagged were filmmaker Zelda Williams and Transparent Arts, the artist management company which handles James.

"Sending you and your team all the amazing energy to kill this film!" Jessie wrote.

ICYDK, JSLA Events produces red carpet events, music shows, movie premieres, and more. Kathryn, meanwhile, has starred in shows such as Gary Unmarried and Big Little Lies.

Also starring in the film is Cole. According to Deadline, Lisa Frankenstein, set in 1989, "follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage."

Liza has been making her presence felt internationally for a while now, dancing with former 2PM member and the founder and former CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1gher Music, Jay Park; guesting on a South Korean TV show, hanging out with GOT7's BamBam, and even attending Bretman Rock's birthday party in Hawaii.

If Liza's indeed making her big break in Lisa Frankenstein, we are so happy for her!

