Woah! Liza Soberano’s Hollywood Co-Star Cole Sprouse Liked Her Recent Photoshoot On Instagram

Preview.ph recently unveiled its cover star for the month of April, and it’s none other than the ever-stunning Liza Soberano! The actress was a total head-turner and set hearts ablaze with her gorgeous photos—sporting neon green hair reflective of her “career rebranding.”

As of writing, her cover garnered over 150k double taps, liked by celebrities including Liza’s very own co-stars in Lisa Frankenstein Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton. Wow!

In an interview, she called the Hollywood stars her “life-long friends,” sharing that she had the most incredible experience filming the American horror comedy film with them. "I learned so much from Kathryn, Cole and our director Zelda. I now have life-long friends in them," she said.

Aside from starring in the film, Liza hopes to make more waves in Hollywood. “I am making it a point to only do things that I think serve me and make me happy and push for my growth. Am I going to find what it is I'm looking for [in Hollywood]? Honestly, I don't know. I hope so. I will try my best and I will work just as hard as I ever did, but who really knows for sure,” she disclosed in the cover story interview.

We're always rooting for you, Liza!