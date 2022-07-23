Our Hearts! Liza Soberano Dances To 'Need To Know' With Jay Park

Liza Soberano's career as a solo artist has been picking up lately, especially since she's recently signed with James Reid's record label, Careless Music.

The actress-turned-singer recently wowed fans when former 2PM member and the founder and former CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1gher Music, Jay Park, posted a video of himself dancing with Liza to his song, "Need To Know," which was released on July 12.

In an Instagram post, Jay wrote, "#NeedToKnow with @lizasoberano."

He added, "Been killing game for so long but still so young!! Thank you!! Maraming salamat!!"

Liza also re-shared Jay's Instagram post that contained three burning heart emojis.

Apart from Liza, Jay also danced to the same song along with James! The K-hip hop superstar wrote, "With my new homie @james! Actor/artist/songwriter/entrepreneur. The young man is killin' the game! Appreciate u brotha!"

Check out Jay's newest single here:

